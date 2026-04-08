'Every Day Will Be Hell': MAGA Pouts Over Trump Destroying GOP Midterms Chances

MAGA influencers Steve Bannon and Eric Bolling warned that Democrats would "rain hell down" if President Donald Trump's war in Iran leads to defeat for Republicans in the midterm elections.
By David EdwardsApril 8, 2026

MAGA influencers Steve Bannon and Eric Bolling warned that Democrats would "rain hell down" if President Donald Trump's war in Iran leads to defeat for Republicans in the midterm elections.

During his Tuesday War Room podcast, Bannon cautioned that it could be "one of those days" after Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilization in a single night.

"I think today is a day of hold your breath, so to speak," Bolling agreed. "Certainly in the oil market, the financial markets, and the humanitarian market, quote-unquote markets as well. All eyes are looking straight at 8 o'clock."

"Let's rip the freaking band-aid off already and do it and deal with the fallout now, or don't do it and deal with backtracking," he continued. "And then hopefully, again, Steve, I've said this a long time. Hopefully, he gets this over real fast and then just really, really pumps the crap out of oil and gets that price back down to a level that it doesn't hurt us in the midterms."

"Midterms, I keep circling it. It's going to be a thing. People are saying, oh, this is bigger than midterms. Tell me that November 7th, when, you know, if there's a sweep, a blue wave, and we're going back to days of wokeism."

Bannon suggested that Democrats taking control of Congress would be worse than Bolling had imagined.

"It'll be so much worse than that," he said. "It'll be the moral equivalent of what President Trump is warning the Iranians about right now. The Democrats will immediately impeach him, but that won't come for a year and a half, and every day will be hell."

"They'll rain hell down [on] the White House because these guys are Marxist jihadists, out of control."

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