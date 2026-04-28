Whiskey Pete Losing Republican Support On The Hill

The Hill is reporting that there's a growing number of Senate Republican ho losing confidence in the job Pete Hegseth is doing as the Secretary of Defense.

Anonymous sources said that Hegseth would not be confirmed today if his nomination was put forth by Trump.

Whiskey Pete's constant dismissals and infighting with well respected generals and in the Pentagon has soured many Republicans on him.

"Hegseth has fired other senior military officials, such as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, and Air Force chief of staff Gen. James Slife."

Sen. Tom Tillis, who was a deciding factor in his confirmation compared Hegseth's tenure with ousted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. That is not high praise, Pete.

Senate Republicans only have themselves to blame for Hegseth and the state of affairs within Trump's cabinet and administration.

Confirming unqualified candidates like Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, Kristi Noem, RFK Jr, Dr. Oz, Pam Bondi and many more is hurting this country.

Hegseth is scheduled to testify before the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday.

Will he answer questions like a human being or pick up where the disgraced Pam Bondi left off and act he is above all questions, laws and oversight?