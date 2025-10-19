Russia Applauds Hegseth's 'Coded Message' Of Support

Who knew that a tie could spark an international incident? Pete Hegseth, that's who. A much-needed reality check on Hegseth's "tiegate" from Gary Kasparov: "The problem with the Trump administration isn’t their Russian ties, but their ties with Russia."

Source: Daily Mail

A top Kremlin official celebrated Pete Hegseth's 'Russian tie' after the Defense Secretary was accused of sending a coded message of support to Russia.

Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and Special Envoy to Vladimir Putin for investment and economic cooperation, took to X to applaud Hegseth's controversial fashion choice this week.

Dmitriev posted a Russian flag emoji above a picture of Hegseth wearing a red, white and blue striped tie to a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday.

The Putin aide followed up his tweet with a bizarre reference to QANON, a conspiracy theory within the Trump movement that claims a secret cabal of 'deep state' figures control the US government.

The theory's followers often use the phrase WWG1WGA, stood for 'Where We Go One, We Go All' - which Dmitriev tweeted in response to his picture of Hegseth's tie.

Dmitriev also appeared to mock JD Vance after the vice president appeared to deny Hegseth was paying homage to Russia by writing: 'Or maybe he was wearing the colors of America.'

'Maybe it is good that we have the same colors,' Dmitriev posted back.