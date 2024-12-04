Hegseth's Character Witness Was Accused Of Choking His Wife

As we know, Pete Hegseth has some big problems with his nomination to head up the Defense Department, what with the out-of-control drinking, a rape accusation, and financial mismanagement that left his veterans organization broke. Things are so bad, they're doing an interview today (on Fox News. Not like a real interview!) to try to rescue his nomination. But not to worry, he has a character witness! Via The Daily Beast:

The magazine reported that Hegseth resigned from the organization under pressure. But the allegations were contested on Monday.

“I was there for most of those alleged incidents, and this stuff is just complete fabrications,” Sean Parnell, a retired U.S. Army captain who was a senior adviser at CVA while Hegseth ran the organization, told the online magazine Compact.

Parnell, not to be confused with the former Republican governor of Alaska of the same name, suspended his bid for the Republican nomination for Senate in Pennsylvania in 2021 amid allegations of spousal and child abuse.

His then-estranged wife told a court that he choked her and caused injury to their children. Parnell denied the claims, though a judge found her testimony credible at a custody hearing. (Parnell said this year that in November 2023 he has had “shared legal and physical custody” of his children and has adopted his new wife’s two daughters.)