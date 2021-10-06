GOP Senate Candidate Seeks Gag Order On His Wife

It's not usually a good look for a candidate for US Senate when said candidate goes to court to ask that a gag order be imposed on the candidate's wife.

But this is Sean Parnell! He's the author of the number one best selling Kindle Afghan War Biography, "Outlaw Platoon"! He also wrote the novels "All Out War," "Left for Dead," "One True Patriot," and "Man of War."

And Driftglass joked to me, "featured at the Bill O'Reilly book club! Soon to be a major-motion-picture by Dinesh D'Sousa! Blast Hardcheese stars in..."

He's a decorated combat veteran, a wounded warrior, and we thank him for his service.

And now Parnell has political aspirations. He, of course, announces his candidacies on Fox News. He's on Fox News as a regular. In the screenshot above he's telling Tucker Carlson that "critical race theory will cost lives on the battlefield."

He lost to Conor Lamb for a Pennsylvania House seat in 2020. Now he's running for the US Senate.



He's endorsed by Agolf Twitler.

And now, true to Trump form, he's got problems with his treatment of women in his personal life, ahem. "Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Sean Parnell has asked a judge to seal records in his ongoing custody case and to ban his wife and her attorney from talking publicly about past protection-from-abuse orders against him — matters that have stirred political attacks and media scrutiny."

OH NO, not scrutiny! Trump candidates hate it when that happens!

Parnell and his lawyers are arguing in court that he just wants to protect his three kids from "media prying," and his wife's (we assume soon-to-be ex-wife) lawyers showed off his campaign website with pictures of him and his kids as the background graphic. Not exactly shielding them, Sean.

Parnell's Republican rivals are, of course, jumping on the details. A "Republican rival, Jeff Bartos, claimed the two temporary protection-from-abuse orders issued against Mr. Parnell in 2017 and 2018 made him 'unelectable.'"

Ya think? Still, he could win that Republican primary. Because TRUMP.

Told ya the 2022 Republican Primaries are gonna be lit!