Rick Scott Wouldn't Rule Out Wife Abuser As Senate Candidate

He said it was all up to the voters.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Sean Parnell, who is one of the Republicans running for their party's Senate nomination in Pennsylvania, was accused last week by his wife Laurie Parnell during a child custody proceeding in their divorce case, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. She alleges he strangled her and left welts on their child.

So Brianna Keilar asked Rick Scott about Parnell (WHO OF COURSE WAS ENDORSED BY TRUMP) about it.

"You are head of the NRSC, charged with getting Republicans elected to the Senate. Sean Parnell is facing allegations from his wife he strangled her and abused one of their small children. Is he still the right candidate?" Keilar asked.

The desperate tapdancing commenced!

"As you know, we have Republican and Democrat primaries across the country and in Pennsylvania, we have both Republicans and Democrats have primaries and so we'll see who comes out of the primary. Facts will come out, we'll find out what people think. I think what ultimately happens is, people are going to look at somebody's background, is that the type of person they want and also, are they talking about the issues that I care about?" he said.

"Is that the type of person, sir, that you want? That's pretty extraordinary, right? You have someone whose wife is saying that they -- you have someone whose wife is saying that he strangled them, and that he left welts on their child. I think that's a fair question to ask you, if this is the right guy for this job."

You see why Scott is so nervous. He has to walk the line between denouncing child abuse and pissing off Trump!

"Brianna, I'm not supporting or opposing people in primary. I am the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. I'm going to help Republicans, help our incumbents but help our Republicans to get through the primary. That's what my voters of each of the states decide who the right candidate on the Republican, Democrat side are and I'm sure the Democrats on the committee will be doing the exact same thing. They'll support their candidates as they get through the primaries," he said.

