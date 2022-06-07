Wife: Fetterman Off Campaign Trail At Least Until July

Looks like John Fetterman is going to be out for at least another month, we learned this morning. His wife Gisele spoke to CNN:

"It's been 25 days since John Fetterman has stepped on to the campaign trail in Pennsylvania. His wife now tells CNN he may not reappear until next month," Jeff Zeleny said.

"I think he deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever. This is going to be a tough race and a really important race and I want him to be fully ready for it," she said.

"So maybe in July?"

"Maybe. I think so. That's my hope."

"We sat down with his wife in their hometown of Braddock outside of Pittsburgh. She defended their commitment to being transparent, pushing back on suggestions they downplayed his condition," Zeleny said.

"It's a hiccup. Families go through health crises. Our family is not unique in what we've gone through, only we've had to go through it very publicly," Gisele Fetterman said.

"That spotlight is likely to only intensify, considering the heart patient is now running against a celebrity heart surgeon, with Dr. Mehmet Oz declaring victory."

The primary is over. Now left wing radicals are rolling into Pennsylvania.

"Republicans are wasting no time trying to brand Fetterman as extreme and he's pushing back by reminding Pennsylvanians that Oz moved here from New Jersey to run for senate. Yet, questions about Fetterman's health hang heavy over the race, in whispers among party officials and among some voters who privately raise their concerns."

Who are these "party officials" who are voicing their concerns and trying to undermine the candidate in a very important senate race? One of them is almost certainly Philly's old-time party boss Bob Brady, who bet big on Fetterman losing the primary. With young progressives moving into the city in record numbers, Brady's leadership is dead. He just doesn't know it yet.

I think that his wife will keep him on track, so I think that if his doctors feel confident he can be released and campaign, I'm not concerned.

I don't think pundits understand just how much Pennsylvanians are suspicious of outsiders. John Fetterman has lived here his entire life, while Mehmet Oz has only recently moved across the bridge from Jersey.

Don't underestimate Fetterman's personal popularity. The fact that he's always pushed for legal weed makes him popular with voters of all persuasions. And with his wife Gisele as a surrogate, Fetterman should be able to pull this out.