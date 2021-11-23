MAGA Man Sean Parnell Loses Custody Battle, Ends PA Senate Campaign

Donald Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate, Sean Parnell, dropped out of the PA Senate race after losing physical and legal custody of his kids amid a contentious divorce battle with his estranged wife.

Trump loves Sean Parnell, going so far as coordinating a huge fundraiser for him at Mar-A-Lago in January 2022. I guess that is cancelled. Trump even supported him after it came to light that his estranged wife was granted protective orders in 2017 and 2018 related to abuse. During divorce and custody proceedings she testified that Parnell would "rage” and "verbally and physically abuse her during their marriage." She even said that one time he "tried to choke me out on a couch and I literally had to bite him...He was strangling me."

It should be noted that Donald Trump has many abusers in his midst. It's a feature for him, not a bug.

A judge agreed there was ample reason to believe his estranged wife, awarding her sole legal custody of their three children. In the judge's order, Parnell's wife was granted primary physical custody and sole legal custody of the children. Sean Parnell will have partial physical custody on some weekends each month.

The judge’s order was pretty blunt, saying: “Laurie Snell was the more credible witness & she can truthfully give regular status reports to Sean Parnell & as may be needed to the court.” I guess the judge thought Sean Parnell was a liar who can't be trusted. Shocker that he was endorsed by Trump.

Regarding Sean Parnell, the judge wrote that he was “less credible” and his position “less believable" adding that Sean Parnell "simply denied all the incidents happened." He also noted that Sean Parnell was "dressed very casually for his appearances in court, in blue jeans and untucked plaid shirts, which did not show respect for the seriousness of the occasion.”

Whoops.

Statement suspending his campaign:

Maybe he can join Newsmax or FOX as a commentator? They like liars, right? People who have no respect for women or the courts? Isn't that a prerequisite?