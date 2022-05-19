PA Republican Senate Race Looks Headed For A Recount

Neither Oz nor McCormick is likely to suddenly run away with the race as the mail ballots are left to be counted, a recount looks inevitable.
By Ed ScarceMay 19, 2022

Short of Ultra MAGA Kathy Barnette winning on Tuesday night, the best news for the Democrats and John Fetterman is that the Republicans look like it'll take weeks or even months before a winner is declared.

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary was still undecided Wednesday, with celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz clinging to a narrow lead of about 2,500 votes over David McCormick. But with thousands or even tens of thousands of votes still to be counted (including both some in-person votes and mail ballots), it was unclear who would have the edge once the initial count was complete.

Either way, it appeared very likely the race would go to an automatic recount, which happens if the winning margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast. To avoid that, the winner would have to end up with a margin of about 6,000 to 6,800 votes. If there is a recount, it could take weeks to get a final resolution, effectively freezing the race on the Republican side.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman coasted to a dominant victory in the Democratic Senate primary.

And even though the number of uncounted votes is likely in the tens of thousands, the voting patterns so far — showing an almost even amount of support for Oz and McCormick — suggest that neither of them is likely to suddenly run away with the race.

And of course, this idiot is already calling the process "rigged." And other vermin on the right are also chiming in, with Gateway Pundit calling it Third World Tactics to steal an election.

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue