PA Republican Senate Race Looks Headed For A Recount

Short of Ultra MAGA Kathy Barnette winning on Tuesday night, the best news for the Democrats and John Fetterman is that the Republicans look like it'll take weeks or even months before a winner is declared.

Source: Philadelphia Inquirer



Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary was still undecided Wednesday, with celebrity surgeon Mehmet Oz clinging to a narrow lead of about 2,500 votes over David McCormick. But with thousands or even tens of thousands of votes still to be counted (including both some in-person votes and mail ballots), it was unclear who would have the edge once the initial count was complete.

Either way, it appeared very likely the race would go to an automatic recount, which happens if the winning margin is less than 0.5% of the total votes cast. To avoid that, the winner would have to end up with a margin of about 6,000 to 6,800 votes. If there is a recount, it could take weeks to get a final resolution, effectively freezing the race on the Republican side.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman coasted to a dominant victory in the Democratic Senate primary.

And even though the number of uncounted votes is likely in the tens of thousands, the voting patterns so far — showing an almost even amount of support for Oz and McCormick — suggest that neither of them is likely to suddenly run away with the race.