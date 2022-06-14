Dr Oz Claims A Non-Existent Place As His Official PA Address

The GOP Senate candidate misspelled the town he supposedly lives in on the official campaign form.
By Ed ScarceJune 14, 2022

With some questions about Oz, where he actually lives (a mansion in New Jersey) and if he's actually registered to vote in Pennsylvania (turns out he has been since late 2020), it's nonetheless amusing that they've misspelled the name of the town he supposedly lives in.

Besides the triviality of the typo, albeit on an official document, Oz's address of 2711 Philmont Ave in Huntingdon Valley appears to be a former car dealership.

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.

- Abraham Lincoln

Mehmet Oz's entire campaign is predicated on the belief that the good people of Pennsylvania are stupid.

Source: Business Insider

Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Mehmet Oz misspelled the name of his Keystone State address on an official campaign form.

Oz, the celebrity doctor and Trump-endorsed candidate who had been living in New Jersey in the years before running for office put down "Huntington Valley" instead of "Huntingdon Valley." While there's also a town called Huntingdon in Pennsylvania, Huntington Valley does not exist.

The Oz campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The address listed on Oz's declaration of candidacy form for the Federal Elections Commission is for a commercial park, not a residence.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue