Dr Oz Claims A Non-Existent Place As His Official PA Address

With some questions about Oz, where he actually lives (a mansion in New Jersey) and if he's actually registered to vote in Pennsylvania (turns out he has been since late 2020), it's nonetheless amusing that they've misspelled the name of the town he supposedly lives in.

Besides the triviality of the typo, albeit on an official document, Oz's address of 2711 Philmont Ave in Huntingdon Valley appears to be a former car dealership.

You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time. - Abraham Lincoln

Mehmet Oz's entire campaign is predicated on the belief that the good people of Pennsylvania are stupid.

Source: Business Insider

Republican Pennsylvania Senate nominee Mehmet Oz misspelled the name of his Keystone State address on an official campaign form. Oz, the celebrity doctor and Trump-endorsed candidate who had been living in New Jersey in the years before running for office put down "Huntington Valley" instead of "Huntingdon Valley." While there's also a town called Huntingdon in Pennsylvania, Huntington Valley does not exist. The Oz campaign did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment. The address listed on Oz's declaration of candidacy form for the Federal Elections Commission is for a commercial park, not a residence.

Have to admit, as someone who grew up in "Huntingdon" and had to explain that it wasn't "Huntingdon Valley," this bugs me.



There is no "Huntington Valley, Pa."



There is only "Huntingdon Valley, Pa." pic.twitter.com/QAYf40W6pU — Sy Snyder (@PoliticsPA) June 13, 2022