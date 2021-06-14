Politics
Wingnut Legislators Flock To Arizona To Get Their Own Fraud-it Ideas

Extremist lawmakers from Georgia, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other states have come to visit the Arizona election audit -- to figure out how to get away with it at home.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
As Brianna Keilar points out, Republicans are traveling to Arizona to observe their clownish election review and get ideas. It's like political Pinterest!

"It's a sign that similar probes may be replicated elsewhere across the country. CNN's Sara Murray is live for us in Phoenix with more. It sounds like it could be the fraud-its," she said.

"It certainly could be. There have been lawmakers from Georgia, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and other states that have come to visit the Arizona audit," reporter Sara Murray said.

"They take a tour of the floor, pose for a picture with the folks from Cyber Ninjas who are running this event, and then they do interviews of the right wing media, and say what a great process they're running out here in Arizona. I just want to remind viewers of what this process is. This so-called audit was spearheaded by Republicans in the state. It's overseen by Cyber Ninjas, this firm where the CEO has indicated already they believe there was fraud. They don't have experience in this kind of election audit.

"The processes they're going through in the Coliseum are murky at best. They're controversial to folks who have actually done this kind of thing. But I think what it shows you is just the lengths the Republican lawmakers in the United States are willing to go in order to try to appease former president Donald Trump. And we know that Trump obsessed with these audits. He's convinced that audits in Arizona and those that could pop up in other states, Georgia for instance, are going to show he was right, that he was robbed of the presidency, that he deserves to be president of the United States.

"No matter what comes up in these partisan audits, that's not gonna happen. No widespread election fraud, Donald Trump is not returning to the White House this year."

"No, but these will certainly muddy the waters," Keillar said.

