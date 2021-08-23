Cyber Ninjas Miss Deadline, Claim 'Dog Ate Their Homework' Defense

The Maricopa County election audit by the Cyber Ninjas was supposed to be presented today. Expectations were for an utter train wreck after the audit "company" was called incompetent by many in the election field. Not only were their methods crazy, but it was almost completely based on conspiracy theories that have been disproven (Chinese bamboo, what?).

Welp, on Monday Senate president Karen Fann came out with this statement:

The CEO of Cyber Ninjas, Doug Logan, and 2 of the 5 members of the audit team ALL have COVID right now and are "quite sick." Now they plan to present the draft report to the Senate on Wednesday.

Well, Twitter had a FIELD day with this.

"I went looking for fraud and all I got was this lousy avoidable virus." — Ugh (@ContrarySarie) August 23, 2021

They caught the hoax? Weird. — TheSheaKitten (@SheaKitten) August 23, 2021

So basically yall didn't find fraud and have been lying this entire time — Jasmine Shea (She/her) (@says_shea) August 23, 2021

"We can't finish running this scam until the people who are helping us run this scam recover from that thing we earlier told you was a scam but turns out to be very real." — Don Dingee (@don_dingee) August 23, 2021

I have a bit of a confession to make: before the Cyber Ninjas could examine the ballots for bamboo, we here at Deep State, Inc. sent in a team of Cyber Pandas to destroy the evidence. Muah ha ha ha ha! — Aunt Tifa's Nephew (@kapitanslog) August 23, 2021

PS: they’re lying about the ballot images. they’ve had them since april 22. pic.twitter.com/POzJza0uh1 — 🗽BlondeinBrooklyn🗽 (@hahnalytics) August 23, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA oops I mean oh my that's terrible — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 23, 2021

A+ response

Wow.....I thought ninjas usually wore face coverings. — Attackturkey (@Attackturkey) August 23, 2021

Looks like the Ninjas were not fast enough to avoid the hoax virus. Or they know they found bupkas and want to keep the grift going. After all, they are being threatened with legal action by Rep Maloney and Rep Raskin.

New: Cyber Ninjas refused to produce the documents requested by a congressional committee, including any communications the firm had with Trump and his allies.



Rep. Maloney and Rep. Raskin are threatening legal action.https://t.co/iX3pp1fdCN pic.twitter.com/tBwBOLmNdj — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) August 23, 2021

Let's see what their next excuse will be. Flooding? Locusts? Amnesia? Alien invasion?