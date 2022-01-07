Cyber Ninjas Shutdown Can't Stop Judge Sanctions

Those of us in the reality-based community knew all along it was a scam.

Above, we see the independent report to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, which proved you can't pay a bunch of Trumpers to "audit" state ballots and expect to get your money's worth of a legitimate review.

The purpose of the Cyber Ninjas audit was to provide "stop the steal" outrage content for OANN, whose money paid for a good chunk of the "cost" of the audit.



You remember the audit, right? Panda poop? Bamboo fragments? Watermarks that only Donald Trump could know about?

The Arizona Republic is suing Cyber Ninjas to acquire the PUBLIC documents that the auditing firm is REQUIRED to release. The judge in the case, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hanna, levied a $50,000 a DAY fine to Cyber Ninjas to get them to release the documents.

In response, Cyber Ninjas shut its doors and laid off all their employees, as if that's going to work.

Judge Hannah was not amused, as reported by The Hill:

"I don’t think I have to find Cyber Ninjas is not acting in good faith. All I have to do is find they are not complying, and their noncompliance is not based on good faith and reasonable interpretation of the order. I think the variety of creative positions Cyber Ninjas has taken to avoid compliance with this order speaks for itself." Hannah also said he wants to put the firm “on notice,” saying he will issue individual orders for those responsible for providing the records if Cyber Ninjas continues not to comply... "Our goal here is not to get sanctions, it is to get documents," Craig Hoffman, attorney for the Republic, said at Thursday’s hearing.

A fun detail from Daily Kos: "The firm’s lawyer even tried to resign during today’s 2-hour hearing, since he says he hasn’t been paid. Maricopa Superior Court Judge John Hannah was having none of it; Cyber Ninjas is sitting on records that the public is entitled to, and they can’t escape their responsibilities by simply saying they’re out of business."

"Individual orders" means the judge can put former Cyber Ninja employees (methinks there's only really one, right?) in jail for non-compliance.

You may recall from last June that Cyber Ninja chief Doug Logan came into a lot of money right after Inauguration Day.

👀 A real estate birdy shared something with me. 👀



Doug Logan, CyberNinja, bought a home in 2017 that he put 5% down on. His mortgage: $422,750.



On January 26th 2021, for some weird reason, his *entire mortgage* was paid off.



CyberNinja has some explaining to do. pic.twitter.com/zDiavo7cRt — Jim Stewartson, Antifascist, #RIPQ 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@jimstewartson) June 22, 2021

Now he might go to jail for hiding public records from the public.

While some might suspect those records have been destroyed, I'd bet the utterly incompetent Cyber Ninjas just didn't keep them because Trump was going to be reinstated any day now.