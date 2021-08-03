Maricopa County Chair Rips Apart 'Fraudit' In Public Letter

Winner of the "Don't Sugarcoat It" award for Tuesday goes to Jack Sellers, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Sellers wrote a letter this week to Arizona state senators whose QAnon and OAN-fed insanity is embarrassing to even some Republicans in the state.

And yet, the State Senators who ordered the fraudit are continuing to "subpoena records" when they have all the ballots.

Jack Sellers has had it.

The letter reads as follows:

Dear Senators: It is now August of 2021. The election of November 2020 is over. If you haven't figured out that the election in Maricopa County was free, fair, and accurate yet, I'm not sure you ever will. The reason you haven't finished your 'audit' is because you hired people who have no experience and little understanding of how professional elections are run. The Board has real work to do and little time to entertain adventure in never-never land. Please finish whatever it is you are doing and release whatever it is you are going to release. I am confident that our staff and volunteers ran the election as prescribed by federal and state law. There was no fraud, there wasn't an injection of ballots from Asia nor was there a satellite that beamed votes into our election equipment. It's time for all elected officials to tell the truth and stop encouraging conspiracies. Release your report and be prepared to defend any accusations of misdeeds in court. It's time to move on.

We at C&L look forward to a court trial of those who mishandled ballots in disregard of Federal Law. Sic 'em.