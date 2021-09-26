Politics
WSJ Editorial Board Bashes Trump's Election Lies

At his superspreader rally, The Former Guy insists he won Arizona in a landslide. Even the Wall Street Journal is calling him out for his dangerous lies.
By John Amato
5 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Screaming like a lunatic cult leader during his MAGA revival in Georgia on Saturday, Traitor Trump ignored the actual fraudit report from Cyber Ninjas, and claimed he won Arizona "at a level that you wouldn't believe."

Trump is correct, for a change, in one sense. We don't believe it, because it's a lie. Arizona doesn't believe it. Any human being grounded in reality doesn't believe it. Most legitimate media don't believe it, but of course he attacked the media for honestly reporting on his phony election lies, "It's total misinformation. Everything is unfounded, big lie, not correct."

You know, as a Republican, it's bad when the conservative Wall Street Journal throws you under the bus for being a serial liar.

Their editorial board published this article on Saturday: Trump Loses Arizona—Again. WSJ's lead said, "He still cries ‘fraud’ even after the audit he demanded found none."

Former President Trump claims Arizona’s ballot audit found “massive fraud,” yet the new recount says he actually lost the state by 360 more votes than originally reported. He is now demanding an audit of the 2020 election in . . . Texas, which he won by nearly six points. When are Republicans going to quit playing this game?

Trump needs his QAnon audience to fill up the narcissistic void created by his father, because no one else will believe his lies. Every word coming out of his mouth is fraudulent. I do believe if he shot someone for not agreeing with him, his cultists would blame the dead person.

On Friday Mr. Trump was set to Defcon 1, saying the audit found “incomprehensible Fraud at an Election Changing level,” and demanding that Arizona “immediately decertify their 2020 Presidential Election Results.” Is anyone surprised? This is what Mr. Trump does, regardless of the facts. Remember in 2016, when he said the results of the Iowa Caucus should be “nullified” based on “the fraud committed by Senator Ted Cruz ”?

Trump's legacy is set in stone. He will go down as the worst president in modern history, but the most destructive part of his legacy lives on among the electorate.

