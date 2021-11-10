Ladies, Please! Sean Parnell Will Stop Duckfaces In The US Senate

Senate candidate and Republican pig Sean Parnell has expressed opinions about women on Fox Nation! Let's watch.
By Frances LangumNovember 10, 2021

Sean Parnell has a history. Lots of it, actually!

We've already covered the fact that he would like the court to impose a gag order on his soon-to-be ex-wife, so his behavior toward her isn't made public while he runs for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Now @AccountableGOP has tweeted out excerpts from his appearance on a Fox Nation "show" in September of 2017. In the clips, Sean makes the following observations:

“I feel like the whole ‘happy wife, happy life’ nonsense has done nothing but raise one generation of woman tyrants after the next."

“Maybe it’s just [that], now, there’s an entire generation of men that don’t want to put up with the BS of a high-maintenance, narcissistic woman.”

“From an evolutionary standpoint, it used to be, you know, women were attracted to your strength because you could defend them from dinosaurs.”

DINOSAURS?!?

Look in the mirror, Sean!

I'm telling you, the 2022 Republican primaries are gonna be LIT.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue