Ladies, Please! Sean Parnell Will Stop Duckfaces In The US Senate

Sean Parnell has a history. Lots of it, actually!

We've already covered the fact that he would like the court to impose a gag order on his soon-to-be ex-wife, so his behavior toward her isn't made public while he runs for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania.

Now @AccountableGOP has tweeted out excerpts from his appearance on a Fox Nation "show" in September of 2017. In the clips, Sean makes the following observations:

“I feel like the whole ‘happy wife, happy life’ nonsense has done nothing but raise one generation of woman tyrants after the next."

“Maybe it’s just [that], now, there’s an entire generation of men that don’t want to put up with the BS of a high-maintenance, narcissistic woman.”

“From an evolutionary standpoint, it used to be, you know, women were attracted to your strength because you could defend them from dinosaurs.”

DINOSAURS?!?

Look in the mirror, Sean!

There’s a lot to unpack here, but mainly I’m concerned that @SeanParnellUSA thinks humans and dinosaurs were alive at the same time. https://t.co/P0N4klxQAr — Sarah Longwell (@SarahLongwell25) November 9, 2021

I'm telling you, the 2022 Republican primaries are gonna be LIT.