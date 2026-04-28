Taxpayers Foot The Bill For Kid Rock's Military Helicopter Joyride With Hegseth

Trump's Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said earlier this month that the Army pilots who flew over Kid Rock’s home were unsuspended. ‘Carry On, Patriots,' he wrote on the Bad App. Well, now there is another scandal with the unqualified Secretary of Defense and the overrated musician.

Kid Rock (born Robert James Ritchie), according to journalist Ryan Grim of Drop Site, reportedly joined Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a ride in AH-64 Apache military helicopters on Monday. Ritchie arrived at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia via private jet for the outing. The two men flew separately, each accompanied by a single pilot, rather than the standard two-pilot crew. The trip raised eyebrows since Apaches aren't typically based at Fort Belvoir, leaving their origin unclear. When asked, a base spokesperson directed all inquiries to Hegseth's office.

Hegseth confirmed the joy ride on Xitter, writing, "Joined my friend @KidRock — and some of our great @USArmy Apache pilots — for a ride this morning. (More to come on that!)."

"Kid Rock is a patriot and huge supporter of our troops," he added. "The War Department is wasting no time celebrating America’s 250th — home of the free because of the brave."

Oh, I see. Ritchie and Pete were showing their bravery by joyriding on Apache helicopters in the middle of a war. This tracks. It's been amateur hour at the White House for well over a year now. Where is DOGE at, y'all?

Kid Rock has been spending quite a bit of time with members of the Cabinet lately. Back in February, he appeared in a bizarre video with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., joining him in an ice bath and workout session to promote public health initiatives. The recent helicopter outing with Hegseth doesn't appear to have any national security purpose, which raises further questions — especially given that, as of 2022, operating an Apache helicopter costs over a whopping $5,000 an hour.