U.S. Army Investigating Attack Helicopter 'Photoshoot' At Kid Rock's Home

The U.S. Army said it had opened an investigation into an apparent visit to conservative singer Kid Rock's home by two AH-64 Apache attack helicopters.

In a social media post over the weekend, the singer shared a video of himself saluting an Army helicopter hovering over his so-called "Southern White House" near Nashville.

"Fort Campbell leadership is aware of a video circulating on social media depicting AH-64 Apache helicopters operating in the vicinity of a private residence associated with Mr. Robert Ritchie (also known as 'Kid Rock')," 101st Airborne Division spokesperson Maj. Jonathon Bless said in a statement. "The command has initiated an investigation to review the circumstances surrounding this activity."

"The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell maintain strict standards for aviation safety, professionalism, and adherence to established flight regulations," the statement continued. "We take all concerns regarding aircraft operations and their impact on the surrounding community seriously."

The helicopters were also seen over a "No Kings" protest in downtown Nashville. Bless told NewsChannel 5 that he could not explain why the Army flew over the demonstration.

"This is a level of respect that s—t for brains Governor of California will never know," Rock wrote in his social media post on Saturday. "God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her."

Occupy Democrats condemned what was called a "photoshoot."

"WTF? Why are taxpayers paying for military helicopters to fly past Kid Rock's house for a photoshoot?" the group wrote on Facebook.