Noted Style Guru Kid Rock Attacks College 'Chicks' For Their Looks

The guy who showed up in the Oval Office looking like a circus clown has a few things to say about college "chicks" who supposedly have "blue hair" and "five nose rings."

During an interview on this Friday's The Ingraham Angle on Fox, while railing against JB Pritzer's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel's show the night before, mocking the Trump administration for calling Chicago a "hellscape," Kid Rock decided to take a shot at someone else for their looks:

Musician Kid Rock carved out some time in a Friday interview with Fox News to rant against college “chicks” with “blue hair” and “five nose rings” as he and Laura Ingraham took offense at liberals mocking country music and religion.

Here's the full exchange with Ingraham:

INGRAHAM: Here with me, rock legend, Kid Rock. Hey, Bobby, great to see you. Now, I know you're from Detroit, of course, which at one point was at the epicenter of the crime epidemic. What's your thinking when you see Pritzker and others on the left who are just dismissing this issue that real people have to live with day in and day out?

ROCK: Well, um the first thing that comes to my mind is idiots, straight up idiots. mean, I don't think there's actually anything that President Trump could do that these people—when he said it, you know, in that speech that he had, I don't know, it was like a State of the Union or something, where he's like, he could save one of these people's mother from a burning building, and they could care less. They wouldn't give them credit. I mean, it's asinine to think that we can't come together on some certain things.

And you know really strikes me about this? Speaking of Chicago is like— who's he really trying to help out here? Black people. The South Side of Chicago, predominantly Black. These are where these murders and shootings are taking place. The majority of them. They're not out in the suburbs or somewhere. And he wants to help these people. And God forbid we're still all, you know, Nazi racists or whatever their narrative of the day is. It's asinine. It's completely just... It's some words that I'd rather not repeat on the air right now.

INGRAHAM: Well, they're constantly mocking the things that are sacred, important to many Americans. So things that you sing about, you've spoken about, faith, family, love of country, um important to your fans. So have you noticed any type of shift with young people on this front? I know you interact with so many young people on a daily basis, especially when you're touring. Have you seen any changes?

ROCK: I mean, clearly, since uh Charlie Kirk lost his life, was assassinated, you've seen a huge shift. We all have. It's undeniable. It's—it's quite—it's both bittersweet. It's terrible that something like this had to happen, to really bring everyone back to their faith and even someone like myself, who's always been very spiritual.... but, you know, it's even more so in the last several weeks. It's just when I find myself writing those songs, and I've been writing a gospel album for the last year, working on a gospel album, so it's not really anything new, but it's, yes, I see... I have a lot of faith and hope in the younger generation.

But it seems these other people, like, you the more that we say we love our families, we love God, we love our country, these people on the far left hate it more. I just don't understand the rationale of hatred for someone that loves something.

INGRAHAM: Yeah, they make fun of Lee Greenwood or patriotic music or traditions like that. They think they're hokey and stupid because they all think America is awful rotten and racist. So they don't think there's anything to celebrate... but, speaking of music...

ROCK: That's that's pretty easy. You know what's know it's stupid. You know it's stupid is people who think they're cooler than art thou that worry about their outfit every day, like you know some of these rock singers that live here in Nashville. I won't see any names, or these chicks running around in their campuses with blue hair and their five nose rings.