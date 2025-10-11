Gov Pritzker Reports From ‘War-Torn Chicago’

The governor teamed up with Jimmy Kimmel to give the Trump regime the mockery it deserves.
By NewsHound EllenOctober 11, 2025

Illinois JB Pritzker once again demonstrated his messaging mastery in a hilarious bit on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night.

Dressed in a flak jacket and standing in front of a serene and orderly Chicago cityscape, Pritzker said, “As you can see, there’s utter mayhem and chaos on the ground.”

But it’s not criminals and "antifa" destroying the city. It’s the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team, people eating hot dogs with ketchup and a deep-dish pizza catastrophe.

In short, “there’s no other hellscape I’d rather be in,” Pritzker quipped.

“That’s how you do it,” Kimmel said afterward. Then he made a great suggestion for others in similarly “war-ravaged communities” Trump has invaded or plans to occupy with troops: “We want to see just how frightening it is, so make a video, post it to YouTube, with the hashtag #ShowMeYourHellhole and look for a message from us, so we can share your nightmare with the world.”

Reporting live from Chicago, there’s no “hellscape” I’d rather be in.

Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 2025-10-10T04:19:25.142Z

