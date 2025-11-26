Irony Alert! Trump Calls Pritzker A ‘Big Fat Slob’

Was Trump looking in the mirror?
By NewsHound EllenNovember 26, 2025

Something tells me that childish name-calling is not going to rescue Donald Trump’s flailing presidency. Not when he’s under water by double digits on the economy, inflation and trade. He’s even seven points under water on immigration.

Probably he just can’t help himself.

With his vendetta prosecutions going down the toilet, the bully-in-mental-decline took to a podium to attack his foes. In this case, those in Illinois not bending a knee to his fascist regime.

“The [Chicago] mayor is incompetent and the governor is – “ Trump paused, maybe for dramatic effect, before adding, “a big, fat slob.”

That saying about pointing a finger means you have three fingers pointed back at you seems pretty applicable here.

“He ought to invite us in, say, ‘Please make Chicago safe.’ We’re going to lose a great city if we don’t do it quickly,” Trump added.

Here’s another problem for the Felon-in-Chief: Chicago’s crime rate “led the nation with a 22.1% drop in overall violent crime during the first nine months of 2025,” Axios reported.

At least as important, Trump’s “crime fighters” are acting more like Gestapo goons than a force focused on protecting Chicagoans.

Trump on Pritzker: "The governor is a big fat slob"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-11-25T17:24:18.449Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon