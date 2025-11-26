Irony Alert! Trump Calls Pritzker A ‘Big Fat Slob’

Something tells me that childish name-calling is not going to rescue Donald Trump’s flailing presidency. Not when he’s under water by double digits on the economy, inflation and trade. He’s even seven points under water on immigration.

Probably he just can’t help himself.

With his vendetta prosecutions going down the toilet, the bully-in-mental-decline took to a podium to attack his foes. In this case, those in Illinois not bending a knee to his fascist regime.

“The [Chicago] mayor is incompetent and the governor is – “ Trump paused, maybe for dramatic effect, before adding, “a big, fat slob.”

That saying about pointing a finger means you have three fingers pointed back at you seems pretty applicable here.

“He ought to invite us in, say, ‘Please make Chicago safe.’ We’re going to lose a great city if we don’t do it quickly,” Trump added.

Here’s another problem for the Felon-in-Chief: Chicago’s crime rate “led the nation with a 22.1% drop in overall violent crime during the first nine months of 2025,” Axios reported.

At least as important, Trump’s “crime fighters” are acting more like Gestapo goons than a force focused on protecting Chicagoans.