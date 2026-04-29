House Intelligence Chair Calls Bernie Sanders A 'Threat To National Security'

The man entrusted with overseeing U.S. intelligence thinks Bernie Sanders — a sitting senator who has won election after election in Vermont for decades — is a "threat to national security." The irony, of course, is that the Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford, is one of the people who's supposed to be identifying actual national security threats. When everything is a threat, nothing is.

"Well, Senator Sanders, America Last Senator Sanders, is a guy that has a history of embracing communism, visiting the Soviet Union," Crawford said. "I say the Soviet Union because it was pre-Russia. It was back during the Cold War when Americans typically didn't go to the Soviet Union, but that was a vacation destination for him."

"He embraces Chinese communism," he continued. "All I can say is if it quacks like a duck, walks like a duck, it's a duck. Senator Sanders is a communist."

"How he ever got elected is beyond me, and he is a threat to national security," he added.

The House Intelligence Chair apparently finds democracy confusing. Crawford is baffled that Sanders keeps getting elected. However, voters seem less baffled as Bernie Sanders consistently ranks among the most popular political figures in the U.S.

Things Republicans think are a national security threat include:

* Bernie Sanders (per Crawford, just today)

* Tariff critics — economists, CEOs, and trading partners who express concern

* Universities — Harvard, etc., apparently hotbeds of existential danger

* Diversity programs — DEI, a clear and present danger

* The media — "enemy of the people" being the gateway drug to "threat to national security."

* Judges who rule against the administration

* Immigrants — broadly, as a category

* Protesters

They're going to keep doing this, aren't they?