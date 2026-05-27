Trump Abruptly Cancels Camp David Trip After Semi-annual Physical

President Donald Trump scrapped a rare trip to Camp David on Tuesday after returning from a three-hour medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, with bad weather cited as the reason for the last-minute change.

Trump was scheduled to travel to the presidential retreat in rural Maryland on Wednesday to hold his 12th cabinet meeting since taking office, but the White House announced the gathering would instead be held at the White House. Trump typically flies to Camp David by helicopter, making heavy rain a potential grounding factor.

The cancellation came hours after Trump posted on Truth Social that he had "just finished" his "6 month physical" at Walter Reed, adding that "Everything checked out PERFECTLY."

The 79-year-old president — who turns 80 next month — spent more than three hours at the military medical center for what the White House described as preventive medical and dental checkups. It was his fourth publicly disclosed exam since returning to office.

The White House did not release detailed results. Spokesperson Davis Ingle said Trump "remains in excellent health" and called him "the sharpest and most accessible President in American history."

Wednesday's cabinet meeting had been expected to cover economic wins, fraud task force updates, and foreign policy — but Iran was likely to dominate the agenda. The U.S. conducted strikes on targets in southern Iran late Monday, prompting Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to threaten American military bases in the Middle East.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that nuclear talks with Tehran were still ongoing but could take "a few days" to finalize.

"The president's expressed his desire to make sure he's either going to make a good deal or no deal," Rubio told reporters in India.