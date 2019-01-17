Petulant Trump 'Cancels' Pelosi's Secret Trip To Afghanistan

Right after House Republicans joined all the House Democrats to pass (yet another) Continuing Resolution to re-open the government, Donald Trump handed down a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceling a top secret trip to Afghanistan.

Because our nation's capital is now just a big playground for toddlers to play on. Never mind that the Speaker of the House was going to a country this "president" is too afraid to visit. Never mind that these delegations are always kept secret for the safety of the officials. Never mind all that, because the man-baby is upset that he's not going to get to give his State of the Union address!

The letter begins this way:

"Madame Speaker:

Due to the shutdown, I'm sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed. we will reschedule the seven day excursion when the shutdown is over in light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay. I'm sure you would agree postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate."

And there's more, but that's the meat of it. A Congressional delegation to visit the troops has been characterized by Cadet Bone Spurs as an "excursion" and "public relations event."

At the end of the letter, Bone Spurs invites her to fly commercial. To a war zone. "If you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would be your prerogative," he snarked. As if she can just pick up a British Airways flight to Kabul.

Clearly she is under his skin, inhabiting way too much real estate in his head. He's such a loser, but his conduct in this situation is also ridiculously dangerous.

Update: Hallie Jackson reports that Trump is fundraising off this letter.