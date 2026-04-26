Trump Cancels Kushner And Witkoff's Trip To Pakistan

Everyone knew this was going to be a waste of time when Trump first announced it.

As the BBC reported, the Iranians never agreed with meet with anyone from the United States:

Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and the US president's son-in-law Jared Kushner are heading to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran on Saturday morning, the White House has said. "The Iranians want to talk," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that US Vice-President JD Vance was "on standby" to travel if the talks proved successful. Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said he and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in Islamabad on Friday evening, and Araghchi would be meeting "Pakistani high-level officials". He added that: "No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the US. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan." Ahead of Baqaei's comments, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Tehran had a chance to make a "good deal", stressing that "all they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon and in meaningful and verifiable ways".

Now Trump has called it off: