JD Vance's Talks With Iran Were An Epic Fail

How does a president send the likes of Kusher and Witkoff to negotiate anything?
By John AmatoApril 12, 2026

At a press briefing earlier today, Vice President JD Vance announced he is heading back to the US as a failure when he failed to negotiate a deal with Iran.

VANCE: We've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians, that's the good news.

The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement, and I think that's bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America.

So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement.

Let's hope Vance is as successful for Victor Orban as he was for Trump in Islamabad.

Like JD Vance, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are not ambassadors nor have they had any experiencing in leading talks with a foreign country the US just sucker punched. Our Secretary of
State, Marco Rubio and President Trump decided to hang out at a UFC match rather than monitor or give input to the "negotiation," proving these negotiations were destined to fail from the get-go.

Steve Witkoff has failed to achieve a major peace deal so far between Russia and Ukraine since he advocates more on Russia's behalf.

Instead of a team of rivals, Trump has assembled a team of sycophants.

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