Jared Kushner Promises 'Original Failure' In Middle East

[Editor's Note: Sorry for the dark video - the event was not well-lit. Ahem.]

The Russian Usurper’s Fratsputin, Jared Kushner, sat for a rare public interview last night with Rob Satloff of the Washington Institute for Near East Policy to talk about, you know, his seekrit plan for peace in the Mideast.

This really is the best exchange, ever:

KUSHNER: “If we fail, we don’t want to fail the way it has been done in the past.”

SATLOFF: “You want to be original in your failure.”

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors