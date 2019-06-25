Jared Kushner Holds A 'Peace In Mideast' Party; Nobody Shows

Another stunning win for Fratsputin:

“Peace to Prosperity lays out a vision for a prosperous Palestinian society supported by a robust private sector, an empowered people, and an effective government,” the plan says. “It shows what is possible with peace plus investment, and how success is achievable through specific programs supported by a portfolio of realizable projects. ”No Palestinian representative, however, will attend the gathering in Bahrain. Palestinian leadership has boycotted the United States since Trump’s December 2017 announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, omitting any reference to Palestinian aspirations to establish the capital of a future state in east Jerusalem. And ultimately, the U.S. did not invite Israel to the Bahrain gathering.

WINNING!!1!

Both the subject- and object- of the Peace Plan were no shows. And in related news, the NYTimes tells us…

“President Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, warned Tehran on Sunday not to ‘mistake U. S. prudence and discretion for weakness,’ saying that military action against Iran remained very much an option even though the United States last week called off one military strike. … ‘No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East,’ Mr. Bolton said on Sunday at an appearance in Jerusalem alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel.” “Neither [Netanyahu] nor Mr. Bolton mentioned the ‘Peace to Prosperity’ plan unveiled by the White House on Saturday aimed at improving the lot of the Palestinians and their Arab neighbors, in the first public unveiling of the Trump administration’s long-delayed proposal to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. ”

Well, maybe Jared can now focus on his other job: "re-inventing the government."