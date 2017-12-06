Andrea Mitchell Reports On 'Global Reaction Against The President' After Jerusalem Decree

NBC's Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, Andrea Mitchell listed off almost the entire leaders of the world who were adamantly opposed to Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Host Chris Jansing was incredulous. "Is there anybody in the Arab world who thinks that this could lead to peace? Is there anybody among our European allies who think that this is part of what the president said pretty offhandedly during the campaign, that this could be much easier than people thought to solve peace process in the Middle East?"

"Frankly, no," Mitchell replied. "Not in the Arab world, not in the European union, not at NATO. Not at the U.N., with the Secretary General today making a statement there. It's hard to find anyone, not the Pope - he has spoken out."

She said that the White House is putting out word that the Saudis quietly support this move, but that doesn't appear to be true.

Mitchell continued, "In fact, that's not the case according to Arab and European diplomats who say, and I have also spoken with Arab leaders in the region who say that the Saudis look at King Salmon's very strong statement against this only yesterday, are not supporting this."

"So, whatever agreement from the Saudis that Jared Kushner may think that he got, it is not real and it is not something that experienced diplomats believe is a legitimate endorsement of this from the powerful Saudi region. Certainly not from the UAE. Jordan is right in the bullseye here. You've heard what el Sisi and Cairo had to say. Turkey, Erdogan speaking out against it."

"China President Xi, so this is a global reaction against the president from experienced diplomats who say it will not make it easier. It will make it harder. It will reinforce the Palestinian concerns because any moderate leader, Abbas as well, is going to be now undercut for having any negotiations in the past with Israelis and Americans and it will reinforce the opposition, the Iranians and certainly Hamas," Andrea concluded.

↓ Story continues below ↓

That says it all.