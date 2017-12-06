Christiane Amanpour: 'If Israel Is Sole Inheritor Of Jerusalem,' Peace Deal 'Would Be Stillborn'

CNN's Chief International Correspondent, Christiane Amanpour, told Wolf Blitzer that if Trump only recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, then any plans for peace in the Middle East may have been irrevocably undermined.

Jerusalem is holy to three major religions

Amanpour explained how important Trump's words would be in his press briefing on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel or if he'll fudge it to make it more palatable for others in the region.

She said they've been hearing about a Jared Kushner peace plan, but they haven't announced it and people are concerned.

Christiane said, "People are concerned, analysts people doing this diplomacy in the past that if they then put this peace plan on the table having recognized Israel, if he does as the sole inheritor of Jerusalem as the capital, then that peace plan would be stillborn."

She continued, "Can any Arab leader continue with any US peace plan if the parameters are changed in what we expect to hear from President Trump. Can they do it even if they want to do it? Will their streets allow it? These are the diplomatic questions we'll wait to see whether they get answered from the White House there and from the region."

Tillerson and Mattis were both opposed to Trump’s Jerusalem announcement due to security concerns. — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) December 6, 2017

Hamas has already denounced Trump's actions and announcement and called for "Day Of Rage."

Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh says a possible announcement by US President Donald Trump moving the US embassy to Jerusalem crosses “all red lines.”He says the Palestinian people will “not allow this scheme to pass,” and that “all options are now on the table to defend the Arab identity of Jerusalem.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said he'll deliver a televised speech in response to Trump’s anticipated announcement about Jerusalem and Israel.

NY Times, "Moving the U.S. embassy is a dangerous step that provokes the feelings of Muslims around the world,” King Salman of Saudi Arabia told Mr. Trump in their call, according to Saudi state television."

