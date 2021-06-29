2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Jared Kushner, The Idiot Son-in-law's COVID F**K-Up

Jared made the pandemic worse. A conversation from "The New Abnormal" podcast.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Authors Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta have a new book entitled Nightmare Scenario. They joined The Daily Beast's New Abnormal podcast and discussed the ineptitude of Jared Kushner's role in dealing with the pandemic.

The interview goes into all the Trump minions who were supposedly running the show, but host Molly Jong-Fast asked the two authors if Jared "saved many lives?"

Yasmeen said there's a chapter in the book discussing Kushner's role in all of this, and it's not pretty.

Jared Kushner, and his idea to divert testing to drive-thrus in the private sector, like at CVS and Walgreens.

“When he came in and wanted to launch that initiative, he actually caused a two-week shortage of testing because all the swabs and a lot of the personal protective equipment had been diverted to this drive-thru site,” said Abutaleb.

Trump's response to the pandemic is a lesson in how not to handle a national health crisis. Nobody in the private sector knew who was in charge from one day to the next, and then they had to deal with harebrained ideas from unqualified idiots.

Listen to the entire interview because it's fascinating in a train-wreck sort of way.

Our nation is still reeling in the aftermath of the disgraceful handling of COVID by Trump and his stupid son-in-law.

