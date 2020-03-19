Jared Kushner's COVID-19 Shadow Task Force Creating Chaos At White House

As if the federal government doesn't have enough confusion and stagnation because of Trump's lazy and catastrophic reaction to the coronavirus, now he's added a COVID-19 shadow task force with his idiot son-in-law in charge.

Jared Kushner has been dropped into the middle this monumental task of protecting Americans from the coronavirus.

What could possibly go wrong? He's failed at most everything else.

He's using his 'government allies' and private industry folks to work alongside VP Mike Pence's task force.

You you kidding me?

Why isn't one person -- Mike Pence, I know I know, but still -- leading every aspect of our response to this pandemic since he was put in charge?

With yet another layer of Trump sycophants and know-nothings in the mix, guess what's happening?

The Washington Post reports, "Kushner’s team is causing confusion among many officials involved in the response, who say they are unsure who is in charge given Kushner’s dual role as senior adviser and Trump family member. Some have privately dubbed his team a “shadow task force” whose requests they interpret as orders they must balance with regular response efforts"

Donald Trump's style has always been to pit people against each other, but this is the United States federal government and in a crisis, they must be in sync.

Wasn't Kushner supposed to be the only person to come up with a peace deal in the Middle East?

Q)How did that work out?

A)Terribly

So what does he bring to the table? Nothing. He has no medical experience whatsoever and his only value to the Trump administration is his loyalty to his father-in-law.

Two senior officials said some government officials have become increasingly confused as they have received emails from private industry employees on Kushner’s team and have been on conference calls with them, unsure what their exact role is in the government response. Several people involved in the response said the involvement of outside advisers — who are emailing large groups of government employees from private email addresses — also raises legitimate security concerns about whether these advisers are following proper government protocols.

Of course, Kushner was one of the main authors of Trump's horrendous Oval Office address to the nation which crashed the stock markets and caused mass confusion throughout the world.

Stop putting your idiot son-in-law "in charge" of stuff, Donald.