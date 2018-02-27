Finally: Jared Kushner's Security Clearance 'Significantly' Downgraded

Breaking news tonight, via the Washington Post:

Jared Kushner, senior adviser and son-in-law to President Trump, had his security clearance downgraded Friday, sharply limiting his access to some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets amid concerns raised by the ongoing investigation of his background, two White House officials said Tuesday.

Kushner was one of several White House officials who received a memo Friday announcing that because of their interim security clearances, their status was being downgraded from the “Top Secret/SCI” level to the “Secret” level, a far lower level of access to classified information.

The memo came after White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly had set a Friday deadline for all staffers operating under an interim clearance to have their temporary clearance revoked, following scrutiny for his handling of domestic abuse allegations against former staff secretary Rob Porter — who had also been operating under an interim clearance.

But there was uncertainty over whether Kushner would receive a special carve-out or exception.