Time To Revoke Jared Kushner's Security Clearance

During an interview with Axios' Jonathan Swan, Trump's son-in-law said he didn't know if he would contact the FBI if a foreign government contacted him once again.

After all the hubbub that was caused over his participation in the infamous Trump Tower meeting with Russians and this is his response?

"On June 8, 2016, you were sent an email with an offer of help for the Trump campaign from the Russian government,” Swan began. “My question to you is why didn’t you pick up the phone and call the FBI? It was an email that said Russia. That said the Russian government was trying to help. Like, why didn’t you do that?”

Kushner ducked the question, pleading ignorance because he doesn't actually read his emails, apparently. “Like I said, the email that I got on my iPhone at the time basically said show up at 4. I didn’t scroll down, I never would’ve thought about that email."

Swan pushed back. “It had Russia in the subject line.” (The subject line of the email, which was forwarded to Kushner from Donald Trump Jr., read “FW: Russia - Clinton - private and confidential.”)

“I don’t know,” he said. “It’s hard to do hypotheticals, but the reality is is that we were not given anything that was salacious”

This isn't a hypothetical.

Salacious or not, just meeting with a foreign government to try and acquire information against your political rival is illegal. I guess he's missed a lot the last two years flying around the world to enrich his own businesses and those of his wife's to pay much attention to the Mueller investigation.

This waif, who speaks like he's on a massive dose of Xanax, is f**king clueless.

To hem and haw and say he doesn't know what he would do proves he's incapable to handle a security clearance. If he can't say whether he'd notify the FBI about an obvious illegal contact, he's unfit to know anything about national security issues.