Jared Kushner Explains Why Trump Isn't Racist, Colbert Explains Why He Is

"You don't just become racist at 69 years old," Colbert said, agreeing with Jared Kushner.
By Susie Madrak

Last night, Stephen Colbert talked about Jonathan Swan's interview with Jared Kushner, especially the question about whether Trump was a racist.

Kushner said no, "absolutely not. You can't be a racist for 69 years, and then run for president."

Colbert agreed. "You don't just become racist at 69 years old.

"But Trump was 67 when he called all Mexicans murderers and rapists, 43 when he campaigned for death sentences for the Central Park Five, and a boyish 27 when the DoJ sued him and his father for racist housing policies.

"So no, someone who isn't racist for 69 years might not turn racist, but someone who's been racist for 69 years can really perfect it. Just really nail the landing," he said.


