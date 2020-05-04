Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Ethics Group Calls For Probe Into Jared's Shadow 'Task Force'

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) is super busy in the Trump era. Go figure.
By Frances Langum

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington is super busy in the Trump Era. And the coronavirus pandemic hasn't slowed them down, given that Jared Kushner is holding forth with a "task force" made up of what appears to be...Wall Street buddies of his? With non-government phones and private email accounts? Inside the White House?

Must be Monday. CREW:

Members of Jared Kushner’s shadow coronavirus task force appear to have violated federal conflicts of interest and transparency laws, according to a letter sent by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) today to the Office of Government Ethics (OGE). The task force appears to be operating with little to no oversight or transparency, leaving the public in the dark about its actions. Its members, drawn from private industries with ties to the administration, have taken over critical government functions and wield power over vast sums of money.

While the Trump administration’s official coronavirus response efforts are being spearheaded by Vice President Pence, the president tasked Kushner with assembling a team that consists largely of representatives from private industries, including a former college roommate of Kushner’s. Despite little information publicly being known about the team Kushner has assembled, many members of Kushner’s shadow task force are private sector individuals with massive financial interests that likely pose serious conflicts of interest and have yet to be fully disclosed to the public.

“Jared Kushner’s task force appears to be playing a critical role in our government’s response to a catastrophic pandemic with literally life or death consequences, and yet Americans have no way to know whether task force members are acting in our interest or their own,” said CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder. “We need task force members to be disclosing their interests and avoiding conflicts of interest, rather than acting in secret with no oversight.”

Read the rest. And follow CREW on Twitter, they're tweeting daily on the corruption of this so-called administration.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

General Honoré Shreds Pandemic Response

General Honoré Shreds Pandemic Response

Lt. General Honoré took charge of the response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans, and he says it's time for the military to take over part of the pandemic response, if only to get it out of the hands of incompetents like Jared Kushner.
Apr 03, 2020
By Karoli Kuns

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.