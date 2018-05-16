Jared's Hair On Fire Over Lack Of Clinton Dirt From Russians

Somebody is lying. Guess who? Maybe the son-in-law? Daily Beast:

Jared Kushner became “agitated” and “infuriate[d]” at the infamous June 2016 Trump Tower meeting when a Kremlin-connected lawyer droned on about U.S. sanctions, instead of delivering on a promise to provide damaging information on Hillary Clinton. That’s according to Rob Goldstone, a British music promoter and friend of the Trumps who helped set up the meeting between Natalia Veselnitskaya and Donald Trump Jr.—and who testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Trump Tower confab.

Goldstone’s testimony stands in contrast to what Kushner said in public about the meeting. In a July 2017 statement, Kushner paints himself as bored and confused by Veselnitskaya’s presentation.

...Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee concluded in their final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election that Kushner, along with Trump Jr. and Paul Manafort "had expected to receive—but did not ultimately obtain—derogatory information on candidate Clinton" during the meeting.

...The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the discrepancy in recollections.