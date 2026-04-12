Sen. Kelly Rips Trump Admin On Iran Talks: Can’t Send ‘Two Real Estate Developers’ To Negotiate Peace

Sen. Mark Kelly didn't hold back his disdain for the idiots that Trump sent to the Middle East to supposedly negotiate a peace plan with Iran this weekend.

Kelly made an appearance at Al Sharpton's National Action Network Convention in New York this Saturday, and was asked about the talks, which apparently broke down later that day in Islamabad, Pakistan according to JD Vance.

SHARPTON: Given your military background, how do you analyze this engagement in Iran and what this country has put itself in a position oh to be as it relates to its NATO allies now that this president has attacked them, as it relates to those in the Middle East, many of them are allies that are now in danger? How do you analyze this and what do you think we need to see the next president do about this or even this next Congress if we take the majority Democrats?

KELLY: Let me start at the beginning. Donald Trump, he is not a strategic thinker. I mean, that's the root of this problem. I mean, you've heard, everybody heard the analogy of when somebody is playing chess, the other side and our side's playing checkers.

Donald Trump isn't even playing checkers. You know those red Solo cups? He's got two of them and he's moving them around the table. That ain't even checkers.

This guy went into this thing, he went into this without a strategic goal that was well defined, and then he keeps moving it around without a plan, without a timeline, without an exit strategy.

And because of that, we're in this situation he finds himself in now, which is, how do I get out of this? Now the strategic goal seems to be to open up the Strait of Hormuz.

There is one person responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz. It's Donald Trump.

I mean, I used to go through that Strait a lot in the Navy. I flew 39 combat missions in the first Gulf War, but I was over there even before that dealing with the Iranians on this issue.

What Donald Trump taught the Iranians is they now have a strategic asset that they can exploit for decades to our detriment. And then the other thing he accomplished, other than closing the Strait of Hormuz, is he alienated our allies.

Not only the allies in the region, because he got into this thing without talking to them about this first, but our European allies as well. And then he rushes to them and ask them to come to our assistance? He should have talked to them up front.

And now he's talking about pulling us out of NATO. You talk about something that's going to make us less safe as a country?

So, Reverend, you ask, like, well, what does the next president do? You've got to build these relationships back up with our allies in the region and with NATO. And then you've got to get the Iranians to the table and have a serious discussion.

You can't send the two real estate developers to negotiate a peace with another nation.