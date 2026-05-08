What Happens When The ADD President Goes To War? Disaster

Another morning dominated by our chaos demonand his accomplices!

"The United Arab Emirates defense ministry said this morning that its air defense systems were intercepting missiles and drone attacks from Iran. and of course, those attacks have continued over the past three days. They are attacking the UAW, they're attacking our other allies in the region. and also the news that the Saudis were so angry at, you know, the president moving forward with a plan to move ships through the Strait and move away from the blockade that they actually said, 'You can't use Saudi airspace anymore' to launch their attacks," Joe Scarborough said on today's Morning Joe.

"I mean, we we've got a president who is so desperate to end this war on whatever terms the Iranians want to end it on. It bears repeating he's going to leave a nuclear Iran. We found out yesterday that 75, which we're going to get to in a second, that up to 75% of Iran's missile technology continues. That's what the UAE, the Saudis, everybody else in Qatar, everybody else in the region said, do not end this war without taking away their ability to launch missiles at us because they're more radicalized and angry than ever before. All of the terror proxies are still just as strong around the region.

And again, Netanyahu continues his endless war, and Hamas and Hezbollah continues to prove they can survive his endless war. I could go on and on, but my gosh, I know the president desperately wants to get out of there because Republicans are telling him he has to look weak and look desperate to get out of there. But man, this this is going to be a colossal loss. if he cuts and runs now and keeps excusing Iranians from firing on United States vessels and on our allies."

Jonathan Lemire concurred. "It is come into such sharp focus in recent weeks just how desperate President Trump is to be done with this, to just move on, to be this is something that did not go as planned, thought it was going to be a few days, thought it might be a couple of weeks at most.

"We're bogged down in Iran. We're seeing prices rise, particularly gas prices spike. We have seen Republicans increasingly panicked about their prospects this November. The president keeps setting deadlines and keeps pushing off them, and we see iran calling his bluff. What we saw yesterday is a great example, yet, of how desperate he is to keep this going, to insist that we're in a cease fire. When we had active hostilities between the two sides, just trying to push this off."

Look, I don't know what's actually going on in Iran, but neither does Trump. And neither do these bubbleheads with their endless yammering. But just as we saw in Vietnam, when you have a commander-in-chief who demands good news. that's what he'll get.

And the media loves covering wars! They like the visuals, they like using the unnamed sources out of the Pentagon, it makes them feel like Walter Cronkite. But remember, every single one of them has their own agenda. War is how they make their career bones.

All I know is, once again, We the People lose.