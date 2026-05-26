Trump Disrespects Our Troops By Falling Asleep During Memorial Day Event

Trump couldn't keep his eyes open again during the National Memorial Day event at Arlington National Cemetery:

Amid the somber gathering, where the POTUS was joined by Pete Hegseth and JD Vance, an apparent out-of-place gesture by Trump made headlines.

Many who watched the livestream of the event noted that Trump was apparently "sleeping" as Pete Hegseth was speaking at the event. Videos of Trump standing with his eyes closed for an extended period of time went viral on social media, especially amid reports of the 79-year-old's disrupted sleep cycle.

It sparked even more speculation as it came just a day before Trump is set to visit the Walter Reed hospital in Maryland on Tuesday for his annual health check-up.