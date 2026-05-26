Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1897 Dracula by Bram Stoker was published by London’s Archibald Constable and Company. The iconic gothic horror novel was originally written to read like an actual account of true events However, in wake of the Jack the Ripper murders, the publisher feared Stoker's original version would incite public hysteria, so first 101 pages were cut, and thousands of editorial alterations were made before publication. The original typewritten manuscript and surviving publishing agreement, dated May 25, 1897, were titled The Un-Dead. The title was changed to Dracula at the very last minute. The surviving 541-page original typescript -- minus the opening pages -- was later discovered in a Pennsylvania barn and is now owned by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. And although Dracula established the modern vampire mythos and spawned a global literary legacy, the book failed to establish Stoker’s critical reputation during his lifetime and earned him very little money.

So, for today's video: Which Dracula film is most faithful to the book?

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