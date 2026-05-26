Hawaii Passes State Law Circumventing Citizens United

More of this, please.
By John AmatoMay 26, 2026

Hawaii took a bold and necessary step to try to undermine the Citizens United ruling, which has flooded the country with dark-money campaign contributions.

The governor just signed a bill into law "that would redefine corporations in a way that precludes spending on elections."

CAP, "S.B. 2471—a bill under which Hawaii would no longer grant artificial entities, including corporations, the power to spend in Hawaii’s politics—has passed both chambers with overwhelming bipartisan support. It is in conference committee now, one step away from Gov. Josh Green’s (D) desk."

"The bill redefines the powers Hawaii grants to the corporations that operate within the state. It does not regulate what corporations say. It does not regulate what they spend. It defines what powers they have in the first place—and the powers Hawaii grants would no longer include the power to spend in Hawaii’s politics."

14 other states, including Montana, are drafting versions of SB 2471. The lone dissenting vote was concerned that it would be too costly to defend in court, since lawsuits are coming.

Of course lawsuits will follow, but the idea is sound.

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