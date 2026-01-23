Buttigieg: End Citizens United With A Constitutional Amendment

While he was speaking in Wisconsin, Pete Buttigieg offered a simple solution to the complex problem of Citizens United:

PETE BUTTIGIEG: But I appreciate what you're saying about how the problem is not just that this party wanted or that party want. We got some serious systematic structural problems in our democracy, of which probably the biggest, in my view, has to do with the role of money in politics. And everybody says, well, you can't do anything about that because the Constitution and the Supreme Court. But here's the thing. If it's really the case that the current text of the Constitution leaves us no choice but to accept this corruption of our politics by that much money, then it's time to change the Constitution. That's what an amendment is, right? I'm not saying I think that'll happen overnight, but in a country that amended its constitution so that you could not purchase a beer, and then realized that was a bad idea and amended it back, surely on something this important, we could have a constitutional amendment clarifying that a corporation is not the same thing as a person and money is not the same thing as speech.

The real question is whether there would be enough Democrats who would go along with it.

But on a side note, Buttigieg really knows how to relate to an audience. If he brought up brats and cheese along with the beer, he'd have the whole state eating out of his hand. (Excuse the pun.)

H/T Acyn for the video