GOP's Problem With 'The Gay' Points Out Their Hypocrisy

So a heckler showed up at a Pete Buttigieg rally in Des Moines on Tuesday.

The heckler shouted, "Remember Sodom and Gomorrah!" as some sort of rebuke to Buttigieg being gay and out and married.

Buttigieg handled it well: "You know, the good news is, the condition of my soul is in the hands of God but the Iowa Caucuses are up to you."

CNN is reporting that the heckling is "an organized effort by out-of-state, attention seeker Randall Terry," founder of the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue.

It's fascinating that not only are they attacking Mayor Pete in defense of President Pussy Grabbing Porn Star Paying Liar-in-Chief. They even get the Sodom and Gomorrah thing wrong. As many sources point out, the sin of Sodom was not homosexuality, it was violence against foreigners and hoarding wealth against the poor and the stranger that caused the Old Testament God to destroy the city. SnarkyFaith (love the name):

So when I hear people saying that America is becoming like Sodom and Gomorrah, I completely agree. But I find it very ironic that the people usually saying this are pointing to the sin of homosexuality in America…all the while actively lobbying for legislation that refuses healthcare for the sick, resources for the poor, and aid to foreigners. ...God punished Sodom and Gomorrah as a warning to nations that are “arrogant, overfed and unconcerned” and “do not help the poor and needy”…and even resort to the immorality and perversion of rape to oppress those in need (Jude 1:7).

Meanwhile in Republican World:

I didn't know today was Lunatic Day,... did you?



Michele Bachmann: 'No More Godly President' Than Trump | @crooksandliars https://t.co/wZI1WslVl6 — MacAffrey (@AbsolumAbsolum) April 17, 2019

As @base10 pointed out, this is from the Unification Church Moonie Times. https://t.co/1Nz83Pty8M — Frances Langum (@bluegal) April 17, 2019