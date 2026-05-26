Think Tank VP Funded By Military Contractors Heaps Praise On Trump's Iran 'Strategy'

Host Kevin Corke and his guest Dr. Rebecca Cook were giving North Korean television a run for their money this Saturday on Fox. Cook is the vice president at The Lexington Institute, which is funded by... surprise, surprise... military contractors:

From Wikipedia:

The Institute has been criticized for its financial relationship with the defense industry; Harper's Magazine called the organization the industry's "pay-to-play ad agency" based on its usually favorable assessments of military weapons programs. [7] Loren Thompson is also a consultant to military contractors. [8]

The Lexington Institute is funded in large part by military contractors and other corporations. [6] The institute has gradually moved away from advocating for education reform while retaining its focus on national defense, particularly with regard to technology investment.

The think tank is based in Arlington, Virginia [3] and focuses on defense, regulatory policy and logistics. [4] It is sometimes described as conservative. [5]

Here's Corke and Cook discussing Trump's recent demand that Muslim and Arab leaders sign onto an agreement to normalize ties with Israel, which was reportedly met with silence, which, of course, wasn't mentioned on Fox.

Here's more on that:

The request suggests that Trump is seeking to offer Israel an upside in the nascent deal to end the war, whose reported terms have raised alarm in Jerusalem. Channel 12 reported on Sunday that senior Israeli officials have warned, “As it seems, [the agreement] does not serve Israel’s interest.” Other officials have been quoted as calling it a bad deal and highly problematic for Israel.

Trump also referenced the request in a social media post, and suggested that Iran could “perhaps” also establish relations with Israel. But the ask was reportedly met with silence from the Arab and Muslim leaders.

US President Donald Trump told the leaders of several Arab and Muslim countries in a Saturday phone call that he expects them to normalize relations with Israel if he reaches a deal to end the war with Iran, two US officials told the Axios news site on Sunday.

There's not a chance in hell they're going to agree to that, but that didn't stop these two liars from gushing over Trump for pushing it, and from pretending everything is just going wonderfully with Iran.

CORKE: How do you feel things are moving right now, Doctor?

GRANT: Yes, I agree. And of course, our military is still there — two aircraft carriers, the USS Tripoli, land-based air. But Kevin, I think the bottom line is Iran has no place to go. They are going to have to talk and sign a deal, and that is thanks to President Trump and to what our 50,000 U.S. service members have been able to carry out.

CORKE: Very interesting. The president, as has been mentioned, has been very active on social media throughout the weekend, talking about not just this deal but other topics. And I found this particularly instructive. He said that the country should actually sign on to the Abraham Accords, which I think would be remarkable. I just want to read part of it:

"After all the work done by the United States to try to pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign on to the Abraham Accords... most should be ready, willing, and able to make this settlement with Iran a far more historic event than it would otherwise be."

That would seem to be quite the accomplishment if it were able to happen. What do you think of his proposal?

GRANT: Yes, this is big. President Trump wants peace in the Middle East, and he is going all in to get the Abraham Accords he wants — Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and several other countries to join in with what the UAE, Bahrain, and others have already done, which is to normalize relations with Israel.

This is the big prize. And he's writing that he wants them all to sign together, all at once. It's an incredible raising of the stakes to reach his end goal, which is a much more peaceful Middle East. It's remarkable that he's going all in on this as we come down to the final phases of negotiating with Iran.

CORKE: Wouldn't that be something? And Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is echoing your sentiment. Let me share what he said on X today — I thought this was terrific. He said: "President Trump's most recent proposal requiring expansion of the Abraham Accords as part of a negotiated settlement to the Iran conflict is simply brilliant, and would result in the most significant change in the Middle East in thousands of years."

Some people would argue that's hyperbole — that it's overstating it. I don't think so. I think it would be dramatic, and that may not even be a strong enough word.

GRANT: It is brilliant timing. In the aftermath of all the Iranian attacks on the Gulf states, and given the incredibly close military cooperation between the U.S. and the Gulf states, this is the moment to go for the Abraham Accords.

Everything is flowing in Trump's favor right now. Britain is perhaps sending minesweeping equipment to the Strait of Hormuz, negotiations are active in Qatar with a lot happening behind the scenes, and Pakistan's envoys are in China. It's all falling his way. And he's going to go for the prize — the Abraham Accords. It's fantastic.

CORKE: Indeed. Lastly, the president has been crystal clear that he's not going to accept a bad deal. The Wall Street Journal and others have suggested he wants to make that clear because there's no rush for an Iran deal that is far from finished. Do you share that sentiment — don't rush, despite the fact that domestically, many people feel the sooner the better?

GRANT: Yes, on the international level, he's right. The U.S. Navy can blockade Iran as long as necessary. The U.S. Space Force can monitor the nuclear situation. When it comes to the military and economic squeeze on Iran, there's no question — the U.S. holds all the cards.

CORKE: They are under incredible pressure, and that may be exactly why we're getting closer to a deal. Doctor, thank you.