Trump Sides With Iran Over Minnesota On Cyber Attacks

There is no bottom with this creature. During yet another one of his North Korean-style so-called cabinet meetings, where Trump also took a bunch of questions from the press, Trump sided with the Iranians over the state of Minnesota when asked about the recent cyber attacks on the water supply there: Trump blames "grossly incompetent" Minnesota for cyberattacks, despite feds investigating Iran's role:

Though federal authorities in his own administration are investigating Iran's role in recent cyberattacks on Minnesota's water systems, President Trump on Friday said he blames the state itself. "We heard in Minnesota there was a cyberattack and they blame it on Iran. I don't think so; I think I blame it on Minnesota because they're grossly incompetent," Mr. Trump said during a cabinet meeting. "There was a cyberattack of 30 water plants and I would blame it on Minnesota and the governor, the corrupt governor of Minnesota. They like to say, 'Oh, it was Iran.' Iran should be so lucky. Iran's got bigger problems than worrying about Minnesota."

As they noted, Gov. Tim Walz hit back at Trump on the evil bird site:

Trump knows exactly who is responsible for this attack, and knows that other states were hit too.



This is what modern warfare looks like, and it further illustrates there’s no plan to win a war with Iran. https://t.co/e70UpK65P6 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 31, 2026

As CNN reported and Walz pointed out, this is nation-wide:

Hackers have targeted water systems in several US states in a coordinated cyberattack that has caused some utilities to issue boil-water notices and switch to manual mode, taking their systems offline, according to US officials. It’s one of the most serious cyberattacks on water systems in the US in years, according to some analysts. The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the FBI and the Environmental Protection Agency have for the last week been scrambling to try to help secure the water facilities and ensure that the safety of drinking water isn’t affected. No incidents of contamination have been reported. The hackers “are targeting water entities of all sizes,” CISA said in a warning Thursday that urged water facilities to get vulnerable industrial equipment offline. US and state officials are treating Iran as one of the suspects behind the hack, but have not made a formal determination of who is responsible and are wary of false flags.

I used to work on these types of systems, and no one should have their programmable logic controllers or distributed control systems directly tied to the Internet if you want to keep our infrastructure safe from attacks like this.

Most of these utilities are run by local municipalities or private companies. If federal, state, or local regulators are allowing them to leave these systems vulnerable to hacking by tying them into the Internet without adequate firewalls, there are a whole lot of people failing in their jobs.

Trump would rather side with someone he calls our enemy and started a war with and attack someone he considers a political enemy than actually address the problem, which I'm sure he's completely clueless about to start with. What a nasty, dangerous embarrassment this sorry excuse for a human is.