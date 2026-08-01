Trump: This Fund Isn't For Me, It's For The People Obama And Biden 'Destroyed'

Donald J. Trump is once again pushing the assertion that he and his allies were unfairly targeted by the Justice Department under Presidents Obama and Biden — and this time, he's arguing that no group of people, "most likely," has ever been treated worse.

Sure thing, buddy. Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6th to stop the peaceful transition of power at his direction. We've seen it on video. But he knows the gullibility of his base. His supporters spread feces on the walls of the Capitol, but Trump will blame Biden and/or Obama for that, too.

"I'm talking about weaponization against large numbers of people in our country by the Biden administration and by Obama, but by the Biden administration in particular in this case," Trump said. "But large numbers of people, their lives have been ruined. They've been destroyed. Their families have been, you know, decimated. They've gone to prison for no reason whatsoever."

After that came the comparison: "There's never been a group of people, most likely, I mean, I can think of a couple that was treated pretty badly, groups, but there's essentially never been a group of people treated so badly as these people."

Trump added that a fund set up in connection with all this "was not for me" — it was, he claimed, for the people who have supposedly suffered this unprecedented mistreatment.

It's a remarkable claim on its face — that a group of Trump allies who ran afoul of federal investigators ranks among the most persecuted in history — and one that Trump delivered with his characteristic hedge ("most likely," "I can think of a couple") before doubling down anyway.

Look at this crybaby:

Trump: I probably was abused more than anybody in the history of our country. pic.twitter.com/qaBVajuZkW — Acyn (@Acyn) July 31, 2026

This follows Trump's fit on Truth Social where he appeared to be scripting an exit strategy for Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, a nominee he can't actually get confirmed.

A DOJ order signed by Blanche barred the IRS from auditing Trump (a notorious tax cheat), his family, and his businesses for past tax returns. That didn't play out well with a judge, though. So, when he said it's not about him, unsurprisingly, he lied.