Weak Trump Lays Foundation For Withdrawing Blanche Nomination

Donald J. Trump unleashed a perfect example in saying, "I am in control" while doing the opposite on Truth Social. Trump opened by canonizing Blanche as a "STAR" and a potential all-time-great AG — for a job Blanche doesn't currently have and, per his very post, isn't getting anytime soon.

Then comes the real tell: Trump claims he "refused to endorse" Cornyn and Thom Tillis and that he personally "ended" their political careers. This is backward. Cornyn is the one holding Blanche's nomination hostage right now — the guy with actual leverage — and Trump's response is to retroactively claim credit for a primary loss as if it were some 4D chess move, rather than admit two sitting Republican senators are just ignoring his stupid ass.

Then there's this gem: "Todd's name" can be "withdrawn" and Blanche will just stay Acting AG indefinitely, then get "put back" once Cornyn and Tillis are "out of office."

That's not a threat; that's a concession speech, Mr. President, sir. He's basically saying "if I don't get my way, we'll just leave the DOJ leadership in a legally ambiguous holding pattern until my problems retire," which is a wild flex for a guy who's supposedly still running Washington.

And he offered a Merrick Garland dig at the end of his post -- tossing it in as a loyalty test, as if voting against Blanche is equivalent to some past sin, rather than "not being handed a written guarantee about a settlement that shields you from IRS audits," which is the actual documented reason Cornyn's balking.

Via the Associated Press:

The two senators, who are not returning to Capitol Hill next year, have also pressed Trump’s administration to modify the controversial settlement that afforded the Republican president and members of his family protection from tax audits to make clear that it covers only existing audits and does not protect him from examination of future tax filings. Trump’s comments came after the Senate Judiciary Committee postponed a planned vote on Thursday to advance Blanche’s nomination. With all Democratic senators opposed, just one Republican holdout on the committee could sink Blanche’s prospects for confirmation.

Trump's post reads less like a man in command, and more like someone workshopping an exit strategy for a nominee he can't actually get confirmed.