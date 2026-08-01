Elon Musk Plans To Buy Susan Collins

Nazi-enthusiast Elon Musk has decided to throw in $100 – 120 million to help Republican candidates in the upcoming midterms, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins.

“The precise spending amounts could reportedly change,” the Portland Press Herald says, but Musk’s America PAC “is planning a field operation revolving around knocking on doors to reach voters.”

You have to wonder how glad the Collins campaign is about the world’s richest man inserting himself into a close race in which affordability and income inequality are front and center. Collins probably has some concerns – which she will probably ignore. The Herald also reported that she “had friendly meetings with Musk in the past while also saying last year she was “very concerned” about some of DOGE’s moves.” I'll bet she's gotten over those concerns by now.

Her campaign is publicly trying to distance itself from the extremely unpopular Musk, though. Her campaign spokesperson said on Friday afternoon that “We are not working with this group,” and “have no knowledge of these operations.”

Other than helping Donald Trump get re-elected in 2024, Musk’s political activities have not worked out well for him. “His money and public appearances in Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election last year ended up costing conservatives the race, and possibly even broke the law,” The New Republic noted. “His name is mud,” with voters after his DOGE debacle and “he’s going to have to resist his desire to make public appearances unless he wants a repeat of Wisconsin.”

Oh, please ignore that advice and go publicly campaign for her, Elon.

Musk is not the only fat cat sticking his nose and money into the race. In June, The Maine Monitor reported that a “group of nearly 100 billionaires and spouses has donated $9.8 million to the Collins network since the start of 2025.”

It is not clear how much money Musk is throwing Collins’ way. Or, more to the point, what he expects in return for his investment from the current chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.