'Vote Her Out!' - Protesters Swarm Susan Collins' Biddeford Office

Maine's irresponsible Senator got some unwelcome re-election news this morning when ICE committed yet another murder, this time within a short walk of her office in Biddeford, Maine. Soon after the shooting, the constituents she claims to represent went to her office, demanding answers.

Source: Boston Globe

Protestors gathered Monday afternoon in Biddeford, Maine, where officials said that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a driver earlier in the day on Monday. US Senator Angus King told reporters that the victim was in his 20s to whom authorities had given an order to leave the country. Authorities have not released further details and FBI agents are investigating at the site of the shooting. Some demonstrators assembled in front of US Senator Susan Collin’s Biddeford office, a city of about 22,000 people located about 20 miles south of Portland. The protestors were seen banging on the office’s glass doors and chanting “Vote her out!” Eventually, several police officers arrived to the scene. Other protestors gathered on the streets of Biddeford near where the shooting occurred Monday morning.

As for Collins, she released a statement calling for a full investigation into ICE's latest execution (albeit she would not use that word).

Collins finally addresses ICE Shooting in Biddeford… without mentioning it’s an ICE Shooting.



You really can’t make this up. https://t.co/VOX8cfJrla — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 13, 2026

And another statement that the office responsible for the murder (DHS), in conjunction with the FBI, had taken over the investigation from the Biddeford police department. Susan Collins is the chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. She could shut this madness down. But pretends her hands are tied.

In other words, it will get covered up again and Susan Collins won’t say or do a damn thing. https://t.co/IFh6F5e0Kb — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 13, 2026

"Vote her out!" indeed.

Mainers are not happy with Collins. Demonstrators in Biddeford protesting ICE’s killing of a Colombian workman this morning swarmed her office pic.twitter.com/rUroR20Cz5 — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) July 13, 2026

And the man murdered in the street while his 3-year-old daughter watched.